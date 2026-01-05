Mickey Rourke Checks Into West Hollywood Hotel With Dog Amid Threat of Eviction
Mickey Rourke Checks Into Hotel With Dog ...Amid Eviction Threat
Mickey Rourke has been desperately trying to avoid eviction from his L.A. home ... and we now have photos of the actor checking into a hotel.
It's unclear whether MR was officially kicked out of his home, but the 73-year-old Golden Globe winner was snapped Sunday checking into a hotel in West Hollywood with his dog in tow.
Mickey looked a little rough with a bandaged thumb and pants hanging below the waist. He also donned a wig under a cowboy hat, concealing his recently shaved head.
As we reported ... Mickey is allegedly $59,100 behind on rent payments and allowed a friend to launch a GoFundMe on his behalf. The fundraiser set a goal of $100,000 to help Mickey avoid eviction.
The fundraiser page states the goal is ... "to give Mickey some stability and peace of mind during a stressful time -- so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet. Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. And if you’re not able to contribute, sharing this page is a huge help and deeply appreciated. Thank you so much for your kindness, compassion, and support.”
At the time of publishing, the fundraiser has reached nearly 70 percent of its goal.