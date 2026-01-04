Mickey Rourke Turns to GoFundMe to Avoid Eviction

Mickey Rourke is in dire straights ... and he's turning to GoFundMe to help him stay in the home where he's reportedly $59,100 behind on rent payments.

As we reported ... MR received a 3 day notice to either pay up or get out of a rented property in Los Angeles on December 18 ... but he ended up failing to comply, according to court documents.

Now, the 73-year-old actor and former wrestler gave friend Liya-Joelle Jones permission to start a GoFundMe with a fundraising goal of $100,000 in order to keep him from getting evicted.

The fundraiser states, “Life doesn’t always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk.”

It adds ... "The goal is to give Mickey some stability and peace of mind during a stressful time so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet. Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. If you’re not able to contribute, sharing this page is also a huge help. Thank you so much for your kindness and support.”

Last week, we showed you pics of MR with a shaved head, looking nearly unrecognizable from the heartthrob he was known to be in the '80s. He looked pale and frail as he was snapped picking up groceries outside of his L.A. home.