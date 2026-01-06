Mickey Rourke Does Not Approve of GoFundMe, He Says

Play video content Instagram/@mickey_rourke_

Mickey Rourke is telling fans to close their wallets ... 'cause he has nothing to do with the GoFundMe set up in his name!

As we reported, a fundraising page was created in his name with a goal of $100,000 -- which it has surpassed -- to prevent the star from being evicted from his Los Angeles home. However, Mickey told fans Monday night on Instagram he doesn't even know what GoFundMe is, and that this whole situation is frustrating and embarrassing.

He leaves no words minced as he craps on the crowd-sourcing page, bluntly stating ... "If I needed money I wouldn't ask for no f**king money. I'd rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger!"

He urged fans to avoid the page, and for those who already donated ... to work on getting their hard-earned cash back in their pockets.

Mickey also takes time to reflect on his career and some of the issues he's been grappling with recently in his video. He explains ... "I've done a really terrible job at managing my career. I wasn't diplomatic. I had to go to over 20 years of therapy to get over the damage that was done to me years ago. I worked very hard to work through that. I'm not that person anymore."

He goes on to admit he did borrow some money from a good pal to help him out of a financial crisis ... but that's it. He assures viewers he'd "never ask strangers or fans or anybody for a nickel" and won't be taking a cent from the GoFundMe page.

The former "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant also speculates who could be behind the page ... though he doesn't name anyone. Notably, the page says it was created by someone named Liya-Joelle Jones, who is self-described as the assistant to Rourke's longtime manager, Kimberly Hines.

TMZ has reached out to Hines and GoFundMe for comment ... so far, no word back.