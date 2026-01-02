Mickey Rourke Looks Really Rough, Unrecognizable Amid Possible Eviction

Mickey Rourke had one tough 2025 ... and it sure seems to have taken a toll on him, judging by recent snaps of the one-time Hollywood heartthrob.

The actor was photographed recently outside his Los Angeles home, as he was picking up some delivered food and groceries -- and he's sadly unrecognizable.

The snaps are the first sighting of Mickey since news broke that he is facing possible eviction.

As TMZ reported ... MR received a 3-day notice to either pay up or get out of a rented property in Los Angeles on December 18 ... but he ended up failing to comply, according to court documents.

Mickey was apparently behind $59,100 in owed rent when the docs were filed. The homeowner's looking to be compensated for attorney fees and damages.

Earlier in 2025 ... Mickey was in hot water on "Celebrity Big Brother" when -- according to the hit reality show -- Mickey used inappropriate language in other instances after using a gay slur on the show ... and it all spiraled into an explosive disagreement.

As we told you at the time ... Mickey was given a formal warning by 'Big Brother' after he made several offensive comments about JoJo Siwa ... including claiming he could turn her straight and seemingly calling her a "f**."

Ultimately ... Mickey and producers mutually agreed to part ways.