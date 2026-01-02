Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mickey Rourke Looks Really Rough, Unrecognizable Amid Possible Eviction

Mickey Rourke From Hollywood Heartthrob to Totally Unrecognizable

By TMZ Staff
Published
mickey rourke looking frail backgrid 2
Backgrid

Mickey Rourke had one tough 2025 ... and it sure seems to have taken a toll on him, judging by recent snaps of the one-time Hollywood heartthrob.

The actor was photographed recently outside his Los Angeles home, as he was picking up some delivered food and groceries -- and he's sadly unrecognizable.

mickey rourke looking frail backggrid
Backgrid

The snaps are the first sighting of Mickey since news broke that he is facing possible eviction.

As TMZ reported ... MR received a 3-day notice to either pay up or get out of a rented property in Los Angeles on December 18 ... but he ended up failing to comply, according to court documents.

Mickey was apparently behind $59,100 in owed rent when the docs were filed. The homeowner's looking to be compensated for attorney fees and damages.

mickey rourke in Celebrity Big Brother shutterstock
Shutterstock Premier

Earlier in 2025 ... Mickey was in hot water on "Celebrity Big Brother" when -- according to the hit reality show -- Mickey used inappropriate language in other instances after using a gay slur on the show ... and it all spiraled into an explosive disagreement.

As we told you at the time ... Mickey was given a formal warning by 'Big Brother' after he made several offensive comments about JoJo Siwa ... including claiming he could turn her straight and seemingly calling her a "f**."

Mickey Rourke recent getty 4
Getty

Ultimately ... Mickey and producers mutually agreed to part ways.

We reached out to a rep for Mickey about the possible eviction ... so far, no word back.

Related articles