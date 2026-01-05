Struggling Mickey Rourke Offered $1,000 'Scarface' Spin-off Cameo

Mickey Rourke has definitely hit a rough stretch -- but a film director tells TMZ he's stepping up ... dangling a "Scarface" spin-off role to help the actor get back on his feet and earn some cash.

Director Eric Spade Rivas tells TMZ he saw the reports about Mickey struggling -- and wants to help by offering the actor a $1,000 cameo in his upcoming flick "Scarface Resurrection" ... just one scene, about two minutes long, quick in-and-out.

For context -- Mickey signed on to Eric's indie flick called "The Duke of New York" for $5K back in 2020 … then ultimately bailed. But Eric tells us there’s no bad blood -- he actually feels bad about how things went down and wants to make things right this time around.

Eric admits Mickey deserves way more -- but says $1K is he best he can swing as a small indie filmmaker. He also tells TMZ he’s already winding down editing on the movie, which stars Michael Musto, Roberta Pacino, and late actor Ángel Salazar -- famously Al Pacino’s right-hand man "Chi Chi" in "Scarface."

The plan is to drop the film around April… meaning if Mickey takes the offer, the cameo would be very last-minute.