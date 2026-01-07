Auburn Fans Throw Objects At Referees After Controversial Loss To Texas A&M

Auburn lost to Texas A&M in dramatic fashion on Tuesday after a game-winning shot was waived off ... and Tiger fans resorted to throwing their trash at the referees to express their frustrations with the controversial call.

It all started after senior forward KeShawn Murphy put up the heave against the Aggies. While it seemed he got it off within the 0.6 seconds he had to work with, the official ruling was that the shot would not count ... and the game ended in a 90-88 victory for the Aggies.

Tiger fans did not take well to that news ... so as the refs walked off the floor -- they started lobbing objects in their direction.

While it seems as if the refs and the cops escorting them off the court weren't hit amid the chaos, one had a close call.

After the wild moment, Tigers head coach Steven Pearl said postgame he never got a clear explanation about why they deemed the shot was waved off.

"There was zero communication," Pearl said. "They didn't say a word. They just said it was no good and ran off the floor. I probably wouldn't want to talk to me in that moment anyway, so I get why they'd run away from me."

Despite not being happy about what went down, Pearl made it clear the team wasn't going to mope about the results -- but rather get back on the grind.

"We have one choice," he said. "What else are we gonna do? The f*** else are we gonna do? Are we gonna sit here and just pout about it or are we gonna get on to the next one? I'm so excited to get here tomorrow and just start grinding again."