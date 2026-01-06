Snoop Dogg Hilariously Calls Steve Kerr Ejection Live On TV During Warriors Game

Snoop Dogg was responsible for the call of the NBA season on Monday ... the legendary rapper happened to be behind the microphone for an epic Steve Kerr flipout sesh, and he captured the crazy moment as only he could!

Snoop picked up the headset and stepped into the proverbial booth for the second half of Monday's showdown between the Warriors and the Clippers in Los Angeles ... when Kerr's emotions got the better of him in the fourth quarter, leading to losing it on the refs, and getting tossed from the game.

Tha Doggfather captured the moment perfectly, as only he could.

"Back him up," Snoop shouted. "Back him up G[ary] P[ayton]. Steve ready to fire on him!"

"Get him Steve! You in Inglewood, Steve! The Arizona Wildcat done came out."

The 54-year-old continued to provide great content ... even after the Kerr fiasco.

When Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton attempted to drive to the basket against Brook Lopez ... he wasn't able to finish the play -- and Snoop didn't hold back.

Snoop Dogg is HILARIOUS 😭



"He too little. Small fries tryna run up on a Big Mac, sit down somewhere." pic.twitter.com/1rYt8HmkWE — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 6, 2026 @BrickCenter_

"He too little," Snoop said. "Small fries tryna run up on a Big Mac, sit down somewhere."

He even offered up some critical analyses of how the game was being played ... in particular when 7'1'' Lopez failed to post up the much smaller Jimmy Butler.

"They don't play the way I played in the '80s," Snoop said. "You supposed to go down and set up. Post up, come on big fella, you're seven feet tall, go in the paint!"

"Look at this man, this is what basketball has become."

Snoop Dogg is DISGUSTED with the modern NBA 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V9tIhdxuoi — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 6, 2026 @BrickCenter_

It's hard to imagine Snoop won't get an invite back to call games again in the future, though the music mogul has a busy schedule ahead.

He's set to serve as Team USA's first honorary coach for the Olympic and Paralympic teams when the Winter Games kick off at the beginning of February.