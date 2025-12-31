Stable Ronaldo Given Warning At Lakers Game, Claims He Was Told He's 'Too Big' To Stream

Popular streamer Stable Ronaldo had a run-in with security at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday ... claiming he was told he's too popular to record content at his courtside seat.

The social media star -- who boasts millions of followers on Twitch -- was documenting his time at Crypto.com Arena to support LeBron James on his 41st birthday ... when at one point before tipoff, a staffer tapped him on the shoulder and asked to have a chat in the tunnels.

StableRonaldo was given an official NBA warning card by Lakers security for being too popular to sit courtside while streaming pic.twitter.com/a7AcLmvyDa — yoxic (@yoxics) December 31, 2025 @yoxics

Stable Ronaldo -- real name Rani Netz -- said he received a warning from officials and was told if he streamed the game or himself, he'd be ejected.

Netz claimed a "lady" said otherwise ... but NBA rules are clear as day when it comes to broadcasting actual game footage, so it's no surprise the staffers relayed that policy.

Netz asked for a "reason" for not being able to stream himself ... and he claimed he was told it's because he's "too big" and there was a fear his fans would flock to him and cause a distraction throughout the night.

The guy behind the camera said he was told they were "making too much of a scene" and were instructed not to heckle any players or try to get LeBron's attention ... and Netz said he would be do that regardless of whether he's streaming or not.

StableRonaldo was excited while getting handshakes from all the Pistons players after the game & tried doing a jersey swap with Cade Cunningham 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/7qJQ4p3cGh — Salt 💫 (@ilySalt) December 31, 2025 @ilySalt

Also no surprise -- the Association has a Fan Code of Conduct ... which is in place to make sure spectators don't cross the line when interacting with players.