Emma Hernan Drops Sizzling Bikini Shots From Her Winter Break

Emma Hernan Hits The Deck Flaunting Summer-Ready Bod ... So Yachty!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Emma Hernan Shows Off Her Hot Bod In The Bahamas
"Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan cruised onto the 'gram with her man by her side ... and bikini pics that are wrangling all the clicks ... oh, and keep on cruising for a "Selling Sunset" wordsearch.

Bad and boujee, the blonde bombshell turned 34 last week and celebrated in style -- soaking up the yacht life with her man, Blake Davis.

0107-emma-hernan-bahamas-sub2_720

Hernan shared a series of photos from her extravagant vacay, including this need-for-speed snap!

0107-emma-hernan-bahamas-sub1_720

Back on the boat, she posed in a black two-piece with her hair down and her morals high!

Rev your engines and floor it into the gallery ... and put your wordsearch skills to the test with our game below!

