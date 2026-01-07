Emma Hernan Drops Sizzling Bikini Shots From Her Winter Break

"Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan cruised onto the 'gram with her man by her side ... and bikini pics that are wrangling all the clicks ... oh, and keep on cruising for a "Selling Sunset" wordsearch.

Bad and boujee, the blonde bombshell turned 34 last week and celebrated in style -- soaking up the yacht life with her man, Blake Davis.

Hernan shared a series of photos from her extravagant vacay, including this need-for-speed snap!

Back on the boat, she posed in a black two-piece with her hair down and her morals high!