Hafthor Bjornsson Believes He Can Deadlift Over 1,200 Pounds!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Hafthor Bjornsson says he's going to break the world deadlifting record -- a title he already holds -- at the Enhanced Games on May 24 in Sin City ... where he'll attempt to pull more than 1,124 LBs!

The question is, how much more weight could the 6'9", ~440 LB World's Strongest Man champ possibly lift?! The answer is shocking.

"I truly believe that I am capable of pulling, if I want to, if my desire really wants to, I can pull this record to 550 [kg]," Thor told Babcock on TMZ Sports.

FYI, that's 1,212.5 LBs for us Americans!

Now, Bjornsson, who rose to Hollywood prominence -- outside of his strongman exploits -- with his portrayal of The Mountain on "Game of Thrones," isn't necessarily saying he's going to attempt the 1,200-plus LB lift, but he's got it in him if he chooses.

"I'm not saying I will deadlift 550[kg] May 24th. I'm saying if I wanted to pull it to the absolute limit, I am capable of that. But on May 24th, I'm gonna be smart. I'm gonna think long term, and I most likely will only go for 515 [kg]."

Thor already owns the world deadlift record, having pulled 1,124 LBs (510 kg) in Birmingham, England, on September 6. That lift broke his previous record of 1,113 LBs (505 kg), and so on.

Bottom line, Thor says history will be made, and there's a potential to see something that many fans thought may not be humanly possible -- a 1,200 LB lift.

Thor's record-breaking attempt won't be the only sight to see this fall ... 'cause he'll attempt the pull at Enhanced Games, live from Resorts World in Las Vegas, where a gang of other elite athletes are also hoping to set new records across different sporting events, something we talked to the legendary lifter about.

While we had Thor on the line, we also asked him what life might've looked like had he not chosen strongman, and instead gone into another sport like (American) football.