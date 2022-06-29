Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tyson Fury Calls Out 'GOT' Star Hafthor Bjornsson, 'The Mountain' Accepts Fight!

Tyson Fury Calls Out 'The Mountain' ... 'GOT' Star Accepts Fight!!!

6/29/2022 10:04 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

The Gypsy King vs. The Mountain in 2022?!?

It appears we could very well see that ... 'cause after Tyson Fury threw a verbal jab at "Game of Thrones" star Hafthor Bjornsson on Wednesday -- the actor-turned-boxer accepted a fight!!!

Fury's barb was pretty clever ... on his Instagram page, he wrote, "I wonder if Thor Bjornsson could take a crashing right hand to that big jaw," adding, "Who would have Thor's hammer? Would this mountain be too big to climb?"

It didn't take long for Thor -- a former World's Strongest Man -- to see the quips ... and in a shirtless video, he fired back at Fury -- accepting a fight if the 33-year-old heavyweight champ was offering one.

"I'm 100% up for war," Bjornsson said. "Let's do this."

YOU'RE ON
Instagram / @thorbjornsson

Now, don't get it twisted ... even though Bjornsson is an actor and a former strongman, he's no stranger to the boxing ring.

Since 2021, Bjornsson has boxed in 4 professional fights -- winning two bouts while the others ended up in a draw.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And, the two are roughly the same size -- both standing at 6'9".

So, could it actually go down? We're all awaiting Fury's clap back ...

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later