Birthday Balloons Explode in Woman's Face in Wild Video

A woman just looking to blow out her candles lit herself up as her birthday celebration turned into a scene from "Apocalypse Now," nearly nuking her face!

Nozza Usmanova's loved ones recently surprised her with a birthday cake, sparklers and balloons filled with hydrogen in Bukhara, Uzbekistan ... a sweet gesture which turned into a minor Hindenburg blast.

As you may know ... hydrogen and fire mix like Democrats and Republicans these days, with the results nearly always explosive -- and this case was no exception.

Check it out ... the balloons explode, sending Nozza and her companions hurtling back -- nearly making Nozza's most recent birthday her last.

Shockingly, no one was seriously injured by the blast ... with the three friends sharing a relieved giggle together. Given her pal had more balloons than the old man from "Up," it certainly seems she caught a birthday break.