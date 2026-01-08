Martha Stewart Says She Hasn't Had Alcohol Yet During Dry January

Play video content TMZ.com

No pour decisions here -- Martha Stewart tells TMZ she’s ringing in January bone-dry, booze-free, and feeling damn good about it!

We caught up with Martha in NYC Thursday, and she tells us she’s fully riding the Dry January wave -- saying she hasn’t had a drink ... yet. The way she put it though? Let’s just say the rest of the month is very much TBD.

Catch the clip -- 'cause Martha’s also dishing out some expert advice for anyone else giving Dry January a try.

We did have to sneak in a question about whether she’s swapping booze for virgin mocktails -- and trust us, you have to hear her answer... it’s hilarious.