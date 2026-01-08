Taylor Rooks Reveals She Used To Babysit Josh and Caleb Downs

Prime Video host Taylor Rooks makes a living talking to athletes ... but it turns out she was doing that LONG before it was her career ... 'cause she babysat them!!

Rooks revealed this week on the "Downs 2 Business" podcast, hosted by football stars Josh and Caleb Downs, that she took care of the two brothers from sixth grade up to her senior year of high school while growing up northeast of Atlanta.

Josh is now a 24-year-old wide receiver with the Indianapolis Colts, and younger brother Caleb, 21, is expected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft as a defensive standout from Ohio State -- time flies!!!

Life came full circle for the Downs brothers as they reconnected with Rooks, who reflected on what the two were like when they were much younger.

She remembers when Caleb was born and called him "the sweetest little baby" … while Josh was full of personality and "always wanted to get his way." She also noted that Josh was obsessed with the song "Lean Back" and Caleb was fearful of her family’s dog.

Rooks babysat their sister as well and had the Downs’ mother, Tanya, as a teacher at Peachtree Ridge High School -- she surprised Rooks by joining the podcast unannounced to say hello.