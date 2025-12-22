Brock Purdy Gifts Fans New Cars, 49ers Gear, Game Tickets

Play video content San Francisco 49ers/YouTube

Brock Purdy is in the giving mood this holiday season -- the 49ers quarterback gifted fans some brand spanking new cars and a whole bunch of cool items!!

The fourth-year quarterback teamed up with Toyota for the awesome moment ... bringing the families to the team facility to receive their new toys.

Purdy first revealed some goody bags, which included the team's new rivalry jerseys and a football.

He then surprised them with tickets to the Niners' regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks ... where they will debut their new jerseys on the field for the first time.

For the grand finale, he brought the families outside to surprise them with their new cars, and you can see how much it meant to all of them.

Some of the vehicles include the Sequoia TRD Pro, bZ4X, the Sienna, the Camry, and others. We're told the company is working with each family to meet their specific needs regarding the vehicle's make and model.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to giving back. Just last season, he gifted his offensive line with Toyota trucks -- and they were some happy campers.

A sweet gesture from the Iowa State alum. On top of the cars, those tickets to their game against Seattle are pretty valuable too -- as the two teams are locked in a battle for the fate of the NFC West.