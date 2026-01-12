Sexy Snorkeler Attacked by Shark on Video, Suffers Mangled Leg

Play video content @filipe_dicaprio/Newsflash

Brazilian lawyer Tayane Dalazen found herself in a situation she couldn't argue her way out of ... when a shark attacked her while snorkeling last week -- and the terrifying encounter was caught on camera.

Watch the video ... Tayane is seen floating upside down underwater, freediving with a group of people around several fish and a few sharks. Things escalate quickly when a nurse shark gets way too curious, latching onto Tayane's right thigh.

According to local outlets, Tayane was snorkeling in the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco, on Friday. Tayane said the shark held onto her for several moments before finally letting her go.

She recalled ... "I had to wait because the shark was holding me, albeit only with suctions as it was a nurse shark."

A nurse shark does have teeth but they're much smaller than other sharks, so they use more of a suction and clamping technique to apprehend prey.

Tayane continued, "I felt it shaking me by the leg. I thought I could not put my hand there, because it could rip it off. The guide had to hit it so it would let me go."

The diving guide and a nearby fisherman helped Tayane once she got back to shore, where a friend -- who's luckily a dermatologist -- also tended to her.

Photos of the aftermath show numerous puncture wounds on her leg. Luckily, they weren't too deep!