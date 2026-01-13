Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Dead at 68

By TMZ Staff
Remembering Scott Adams Creator of Dilbert
Cartoonist Scott Adams has died after a battle with prostate cancer.

Adams' first ex-wife, Shelly, revealed the news during a live stream on "Real Coffee with Scott Adams."

Real Coffee with Scott Adams

We broke the story ... Shelly told us just yesterday that Scott entered hospice and was receiving end-of-life care amid his rapidly declining health. She said nurses were going in and out of the home while she, her daughter and her sister were providing care as well.

Scott even recorded a podcast episode during which he acknowledged it may be his last ever ... which feels even more poignant now given his passing.

Real Coffee with Scott Adams

Adams announced he had prostate cancer last year which had spread to his bones ... which paralyzed him below the waist.

In the late 1980s -- while working at the Pacific Bell Telephone Company -- Adams launched the "Dilbert" comic strip with United Media.

He became a full-time cartoonist after "Dilbert" was picked up by several hundred newspapers ... and, at its height, the strip appeared in 2,000.

Newspapers began to drop the comic strip in 2023 after Adams advised white people to "get the f*** away" from Black people in a controversial podcast episode. Scott posited his commentary on "wokeness" was why the comic strip was cut.

Scott was 68.