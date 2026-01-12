'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams May Only Have Days Left to Live Amid Cancer Battle

Scott Adams -- the legendary cartoonist behind "Dilbert" -- is in hospice and likely has only days left to live ... TMZ has learned.

Scott's first ex-wife, Shelly Adams, tells TMZ he’s been receiving end-of-life care at home for the past week as his health rapidly declines.

Shelly says she, her sister, and Scott’s stepdaughter have been caring for him around the clock, with nurses coming in and out.

She adds Scott is beginning to get confused but recently pushed through to film what may be his final podcast episode, directly addressing the possibility it could be his last ever.

Scott, 68, has been battling prostate cancer, which spread to his bones last year. The disease left him paralyzed below the waist, and basically counting his days since last May. That's when he told his podcast audience he thought he might not make it past the summer.

Scott recently gave a health update on his podcast 'Real Coffee with Scott Adams' where he says he's been getting "weaker and weaker" and that he's hanging on for as long as he can.

The creator has long been controversial. In 2023, newspapers began dropping his famous cartoon strip after he advised white people to "get the f*** away" from Black people in a controversial episode of his podcast.

At the time, Scott suspected his cartoons were actually removed because he started to comment on "wokeness" in his work.

He told Fox News, "It was part of a larger overhaul, I believe, of comics, but why they decided what was in and what was out, that's not known to anybody except them, I guess."