Barry Manilow Shares Update After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Barry Manilow is sharing a positive update about 2 weeks after he revealed his lung cancer diagnosis.

The "Copacabana" hitmaker took to Instagram Friday to share a selfie of what appears to be him lying in a hospital bed and wearing a provided gown. He looks happy in the photo ... flashing a positive grin at the camera. The snap appears to be texted from a phone, as there's a grey text bubble that reads "Better Today!" below it.

As we reported, Barry revealed in December "a cancerous spot" was found on his left lung during an MRI ordered by his doctor. At the time, he had been battling bronchitis for more than 2 months.

He then told fans he would need to go under the knife to have the cancer removed ... and would consequently be rescheduling his January shows.