Barry Manilow Re-Explains Why He Didn't Come Out as Gay Until 2017

Play video content Max

Barry Manilow came out as gay a few years ago -- a decision he pinned on fans at the time ... but now, he says he just didn't think it was a big deal to announce it to the world.

The singer got into this topic yet again this weekend with Chris Wallace on his Max show ... where the former Fox News anchor asked point blank -- why'd he taken so long to confirm he was a gay man, despite having been in a relationship with his manger, Garry Kief, for years.

Before answering Chris' million-dollar question -- which he actually addressed head-on back in 2017, when he officially came out -- BM explained he'd actually been married to a woman years ago ... even though he says he knew he was attracted to men from a very young age.

Now, in terms of why he came out when he did ... Barry's answer in this sit-down differs from what he first said 6 years ago -- at the time, he said he worried he'd turn off his fans.

While talking to Chris, however ... he suggests he simply didn't give a rip -- saying the idea of "coming out" in some grand, public way never even crossed his mind ... as he was content with his life. That changed, though, when he actually married Garry in 2014.