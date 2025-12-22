Barry Manilow Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

Barry Manilow shared a recent cancer diagnosis Monday, but he says not to worry ... doctors caught it so early, he won't even need chemo ... just a month of "chicken soup and 'I Love Lucy' reruns."

The 82-year-old Grammy winner posted ... "As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”

According to Barry, the "bad news" is that his surgery to remove the spot will sideline him from performing in scheduled concerts for January.

Barry very sweetly apologized for the change of plans before posting his new show schedule, writing, "I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around."

Judging by the comments, Barry's fans have his full support.

One wrote, "Sending you healing vibes and good wishes for a quick recovery."

Another commented, "Sending much love to you, Barry! Please take good care of yourself and know that I will keep you in my prayers."

"Much love and prayers, sir. You truly are a National Treasure!" posted another.

Ticket holders for the January concerts will be able to use their tickets for the rescheduled dates.