V. Stiviano Says She Blacked Out Leaving Hotel, Woke Up in Middle of Street

V. Stiviano -- the woman who recorded former NBA owner Donald Sterling's racist rant about Magic Johnson, which led to the NBA forcing him to sell the Los Angeles Clippers -- says she completely blacked out leaving a swanky hotel recently ... and she thinks she was targeted!!!

A manager for V. tells TMZ ... she went to The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey in L.A., visited friends in the bar area for about 30 minutes, walked back to her car ... and completely blacked out crossing the street, injuring her face.

Thing is ... we're told V. did NOT have any alcoholic drinks, not even water at the hotel. She woke up face down in the middle of the street with chipped teeth and asphalt burns on her face.

V.'s manager says she thinks she was targeted by someone in the hotel bar and was either hit by a car or followed by someone and attacked when it happened Wednesday last week.

TMZ obtained footage of her alleged injuries ... and it looks painful. Seems she wasn't wearing her legendary face shield.

We're told when V. came to, she was in the median with traffic oncoming, and she felt drunk, even though she didn't drink at the hotel. Her manager says no one stopped to help her and she didn't know what happened.

V.'s manager says she initially thought her watch was stolen, but says she later found it in her car, which she thought was strange because it had been clasped to her wrist. We're told she drove herself to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where staff checked her vitals and told her she was okay.