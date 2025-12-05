Tara Reid Hotel Bar Surveillance Video Shows Her Guzzling Wine

Play video content Rosemont Police Department

Tara Reid was slugging wine at the hotel bar where she claims she was drugged ... and she looked pretty chummy with the man whom she pointed out in a police report.

TMZ obtained the surveillance video from the Chicago-area hotel where Tara claims someone slipped something in her drink that made her black out and wake up in a hospital bed ... and all you see in the video is Tara guzzling wine at the bar and talking to folks.

At first, she's sitting at the bar with a glass of wine, surrounded by four men. She's wearing a coat and beanie, and her purse is on the bar. It looks like two different bartenders bring over a glass of wine, and she slugs them both. Tara had said she only had one drink.

Tara leaves the bar and appears to have a wine glass in hand. She appears to gesture to some folks that she's leaving.

Later, she's back at the bar without her coat, sitting in a different area. She's still drinking from a wine glass, and when she finishes, she puts it down and touches the arm of the man sitting next to her. The man is Sean P, the YouTuber she named in the police report.

Sean says Tara accused him of slipping a roofie into her drink, which he denies.

We broke the story ... Tara was taken out of the hotel on a stretcher, loaded into an ambulance, and driven to a hospital. She says she left her drink unattended at the bar and believes she was drugged.

Cops say there's nothing in the video to back up Tara's allegation that someone slipped a drug in her drink.

The surveillance footage from the hotel also shows new angles of Tara being taken into the ambulance by stretcher and driven away.

In 911 audio from the incident, Tara is heard slurring her words and sounds intoxicated.

Tara has told us she believes blood tests were done at the hospital, and was still waiting to get results.