'Baby Driver' Star Ansel Elgort Trades Getaway Car for Subway in 1st Pics With Baby

Ansel Elgort has been staying out of the spotlight lately, but we got a first look at him playing his new role of Dad while out in NYC!

The 31-year-old proud papa was snapped riding the subway with his baby and his partner on a brisk day in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Check out the pics ... Ansel, wearing a blue sweater and leather pants, cradles his baby with a Prada-clad woman by his side. The baby looks cozy in a papoose while draped in a cuddly onesie.

Other shots show the family going for a leisurely stroll with Ansel's partner's parents. The fam looked happy as could be, taking in the Big Apple.

When we last saw Ansel in 2022, he was just a 20-something galivanting around Italy without a care in the world.