'Baby Driver' Star Ansel Elgort Trades Getaway Car for Subway in 1st Pics With Baby
Ansel Elgort Baby Driving!!!
Ansel Elgort has been staying out of the spotlight lately, but we got a first look at him playing his new role of Dad while out in NYC!
The 31-year-old proud papa was snapped riding the subway with his baby and his partner on a brisk day in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Check out the pics ... Ansel, wearing a blue sweater and leather pants, cradles his baby with a Prada-clad woman by his side. The baby looks cozy in a papoose while draped in a cuddly onesie.
Other shots show the family going for a leisurely stroll with Ansel's partner's parents. The fam looked happy as could be, taking in the Big Apple.
When we last saw Ansel in 2022, he was just a 20-something galivanting around Italy without a care in the world.
Now the "Baby Driver" has a baby of his own. Congrats, Ansel!