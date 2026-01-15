Arizona High School Player Speaks Out on Scoring 100 Points in 3 Quarters

Play video content TMZSports.com

Wilt Chamberlain numbers aren’t supposed to happen in high school … until an Arizona baller had his way.

The scoreboard could barely keep up on Tuesday night when Maryvale High School senior guard Adrian Stubbs went bananas and made history with a 100-point outing -- in just three quarters!!!

We caught up with the hoops star fresh off his incredible performance ... and yeah, even he is a bit shocked.

"It feels very unreal, very unbelievable," Stubbs told TMZ Sports. "Shots were falling this game more than they usually do in every other game. I just kept hitting and my teammates kept giving me the ball and the greenlight to go."

Stubbs started cooking early and never let up. He had 70 points by halftime on his way to the century mark ... scoring all but nine points in a 109-25 victory over Kofa High.

While he wasn't aiming for triple digits, he had a number in mind. Stubbs' previous career high was 56 points -- one shy of the 6A state record of 57. The previous overall state record was 75.

Now Stubbs stands alone, becoming the 21st high school boy nationally to ever reach the century mark.

"Once he pressed down on the gas, he just kept going and it was really fun to watch," Maryvale coach Jeremy Smith said.

Stubbs had three fouls in the first quarter, nearly costing him his big night … but he kept putting the ball through the hoop even when he was being triple-teamed.

He's not a guy who just chucks up shots, either -- Smith averages nearly seven assists and had a triple-double earlier this season at the Phoenix-area high school.