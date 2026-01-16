'Fallout' Star Aaron Moten Reveals What He'd Stock in His Apocalypse Bunker

Play video content TMZ.com

With the world basically flirting with doomsday, you’d be nuts not to consider a fallout bunker ... and when it comes to surviving the end times, we went straight to the source -- "Fallout" star Aaron Moten.

TMZ caught up with him at LAX Thursday -- and without missing a beat, he tells us the first thing going in his bunker is wine. No debate, no hesitation ... 'cause if the world’s ending, you’re gonna need a little liquid escape from reality.

You gotta catch the clip -- we also get the lowdown on what food he’d stock up on ... and since the item needs water, looks like he’s already planning for at least two bunker essentials.

He also dishes on keeping things entertaining -- and says if he’s bringing company into the bunker, it’d be a very famous star from "The White Lotus"!