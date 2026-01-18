Hot Stars By The Fire ... It's Lit 🔥!

Grab your 'mallows, 'cuz these sexy stars are serving looks by the fire -- you're bound to catch a flame! Cozy vibes, sizzling snaps ... and more than enough heat to light up your day and night, y'all ready?!

Smoldering celebs like Lisa and Chloe Veitch turned up the temps with their pretty poses in front of the fire, and Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz looked quite dapper, dressed to the 9s by the fireplace ... "This girl is on fire!"