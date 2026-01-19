Bloody Shark Rampage in Australia With 3 Swimmers Attacked Over 24 Hours

Three shark attacks have rocked Sydney, Australia, in a 24-hour period ... leaving one boy fighting for his life after losing both his legs to the jaws of one of the ocean predators, and a man in critical condition after his leg was bitten in the water.

The boy was attacked after jumping off a rock ledge into the ocean near Sydney Sunday ... after the 12-year-old boy was bitten, some of his friends jumped in after him and swam him back to shore.

Then on Monday, an 11-year-old surfer narrowly missed serious injury when a shark took a giant bite out of his surfboard.

But later Monday, a surfer in his 20s was critically injured when a shark bit one of his legs, News Corp Australia reports. Rescuers performed first-aid on the beach before he was hospitalized.

#DTTV: A man is fighting for life after a shark attack while surfing off North Steyne near Manly - the third attack in Sydney in just over 24 hours . The surfer, in his 20s, was dragged unconscious from the water. SEE THE LATEST ▶️ https://t.co/FbjOWtxsPf pic.twitter.com/CVqZgaoZ6Z — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) January 19, 2026 @dailytelegraph

Watch the video ... you can see beachgoers rushing to his aid to pull him out of the water.

The 11-year-old boy had been thrown off his own surfboard when a shark chomped on it multiple times, taking out a chunk of it.

The U.S. Sun reports the boy's father rescued him after hearing his screams for help.