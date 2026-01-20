Viking Jordan Addison's Trespassing Case Dropped After Hard Rock Casino Incident

Jordan Addison is in the clear ... a trespassing charge against the Minnesota Vikings receiver has been dropped, TMZ Sports confirmed.

The state attorney filed a Notice of Termination of Prosecution in Hillsborough County Court on Tuesday, announcing that after reviewing the criminal report, they have decided not to take further action.

The charge stems from his arrest on January 12 ... when Addison was accused of trespassing at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida.

We broke the news ... police were dispatched to the Noodle Bar (inside the casino) after Addison allegedly refused to leave. It's unclear why the restaurant wanted him kicked out, but they did, and after several attempts to get him out the front door, Addison was taken into custody.

As you'd expect, Jordan and his team are thrilled with the development, telling us ... "As Mr. Addison’s agent has advised, from the very outset of this incident and arrest, Mr. Addison committed no legal wrong doing."

"We are thrilled that the truth was finally revealed and this poor man’s name was not besmirched any longer. I am thankful we were able to bring this to light as quickly as possible.'"

The Hard Rock Casino incident wasn't Addison's first run-in with police.