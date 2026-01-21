'Scream' Star Scott Foley Talks Neve Campbell Return, Signs Fan's Knife

Play video content TMZ.com

Scott Foley is pumped he got to work with Neve Campbell and David Arquette again on the upcoming 'Scream 7' movie ... and we got him on video signing a deadly object.

We caught up with the 'Scream' star Wednesday in New York City as he was being hounded for photos and autographs ... and our photog asked him about Neve's return to the slasher franchise.

Scott reprises his 'Scream 3' character, Roman Bridger, in the new flick, and Neve is back as Sidney Prescott after skipping 'Scream 6' ... and Scott tells us it was great to reconnect with Neve and David, who is also back as Dewey Riley, after missing 'Scream 6' as well.

A pro's pro, Scott kindly answers every question we lob at him as he signs autographs and snaps selfies with his adoring fans ... even making a guy's day by signing his plastic knife.

Scott's security guard wasn't too thrilled to see a knife so close to the actor ... but Scott gives us another example of the pen being mightier than the sword.