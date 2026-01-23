Amelia Gray Hamlin Steps Out in Booty-Exposing Leggings & Leather Jacket
Amelia Gray Hamlin Cheek Out These Pants!!!
There are a LOT of hotties in L.A., so you’ve gotta work overtime to stand out -- and Amelia Gray Hamlin clearly got the memo!
Check out the pics -- the model stepped out Thursday in a cropped leather jacket that exposed her skimpy thong, and took things next-level with sheer red-lace trousers that put her perky booty on full display.
Amelia was absolutely serving barely-there realness in the Alexander McQueen S/S 2026, bringing the catwalk to the sidewalk as she strutted through the streets. Strut into our Amelia-themed word search below!
And yes, she wore sunglasses at night for that extra A-list flair -- fashionista behavior, obviously. Looking good, Amelia!