'My Strange Addiction' Cassy Lied About 'Vabbing' In Hopes Of Finding a Man

It's been hard out here for a pimp! So hard that Cassy from Boston lied about vabbing 50 times a day, thinking it would attract more dates ... and it did!

To be fair ... the type of guy interested in you because of your addiction to applying your own vaginal fluids to your neck probably isn't going to be marriage material, but they're coming out the woodwork for your girl.

ICYMI ... Cassy went on "My Strange Addiction" claiming she uses two fingers to collect her vaginal discharge and then rub it onto her neck as a natural perfume.

But now, she admits it was a lie. She says what she was actually addicted to was alcohol.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, she explains, "I was drinking a lot. I was eating a lot of processed food and I was just genuinely unhappy and lonely."

Cassy says she applied to be on dating shows but got rejected. She believes she didn't make the cut because she wasn't deemed attractive enough.

But then she learned about a new trend called "vabbing" and thought it could be the perfect thing to get her on TV.

Play video content TLC

"At that time, I was really desperate to find a boyfriend," she says. "And I thought, if I expose myself, if I put myself on TV, that will increase my chances of finding a relationship."

And now, Cassy says she's been going on "a lot of dates," is on a dozen dating apps and has received a thousand messages.

She says, "Since the episode aired, I've been going on breakfast, lunch, dinner dates. Hopefully I can find 'the one.'"

Cassy promises the whole "vabbing" thing was the only lie she told on the show. But get this ... Cassy says she's actually not embarrassed because she suffers from alexithymia.