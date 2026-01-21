Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'My Strange Addiction' Cassy Hopes 'Vabbing' 50 Times a Day Will Attract Men

By TMZ Staff
WHAT IN THE VAB?!
Here's an interesting way to try and get a date ... a woman from Boston applies her own vaginal fluids to her neck in hopes of attracting a mate ... and she does it 50 times a day!!!

TMZ has an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's episode of "My Strange Addiction" ... and it features Cassy from Boston, a woman who has never been in a relationship and is going to great lengths to change her romantic situation.

Cassy is addicted to "vabbing" ... she uses two fingers to collect her vaginal discharge and then rubs it onto her neck as a natural perfume.

The hope here ... Cassy's essence from within will attract a man.

She says she sticks her fingers up her vagina 50 times a day ... and learned to use coconut oil to make the process easier on her body.

Cassy says she's in her 30s and has never had a man ... but if her "vabbing" addiction ever works and she reels in a guy, she explains why she wouldn't be able to stop.

Check out Cassy's full story tonight at 9 PM ET/PT on TLC.

