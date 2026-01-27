TikTok Blames Power Outage for ICE Content Censorship on Platform
TikTok users have been complaining of not being able to upload content about ICE ... and thousands of people have left the platform as a result.
FYI ... a mostly American-owned joint venture took over TikTok's U.S. assets last week, with “decision-making authority for trust and safety policies and content moderation.”
Misinformation about changes to TikTok's new terms of service spread shortly after the transfer from China-based company ByteDance ... and users started being prevented from uploading content about Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The apparent blackout has become a hot topic ... and Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy called suppression of anti-Trump and anti-ICE content a threat to democracy.
TikTok denies intentional censorship. TikTok told TMZ a power outage at a U.S.-based data center caused a service disruption, and said that's continuing to impact American users. The company says issues are "unrelated to last week’s news."
TikTok of course could censor anti-ICE content, operating as a private company.
TikTok's users are unhappy, and the daily average of uninstalls for the app jumped to about 150% in five days compared to the last three months, according to CNBC.