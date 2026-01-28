Rob Schneider’s Wife Patricia Files for Divorce

Rob Schneider's TV producer wife Patricia is cancelling their marriage ... because we've learned she filed for divorce.

Patricia Schneider, a Mexican actress and producer, beelined it to court last month in Arizona and filed to divorce Rob after 15 years of marriage ... according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Rob and Patricia have two young daughters together ... 13-year-old Miranda Scarlett and 10-year-old Madeline Robbie.

The "Hot Chick" star married Patricia in Los Angeles way back in January 2010, but they had been living in Arizona.

Patricia says the marriage is irretrievably broken with no possibility of reconciliation ... and she says they are in the process of negotiating legal decision making, parenting time and child support and intent to enter into a written agreement.

Spanish news outlet TV Y Novelas was first to report the divorce.