Elle King Gives Update on Strained Relationship With Dad Rob Schneider

Play video content TMZ.com

Elle King’s relationship with her dad, Rob Schneider, has had its ups and downs, and now she’s spilling the tea on where they stand, especially after his recent public apology.

We caught up with Elle in NYC on Wednesday, and she was super clear -- she accepted her dad’s apology ages ago and is all about moving forward from their family drama.

Play video content Tucker Carlson Network

Pregnant Elle, already a proud mom to son Lucky, also emphasized that her main focus right now is on motherhood and just soaking up all the happiness that comes with it.

Check out the video to see Elle totally embracing her pregnancy glow -- and also sharing with us some of her "weird" cravings!

Play video content Dumb Blonde Podcast

But, circling back to her dad, Rob dropped a public apology back in August after Elle called him out for being a bad dad, admitting he wasn’t the father she needed while growing up.