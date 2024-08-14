Rob Schneider Apologizes To Daughter Elle King For Not Being Father She Needed

Play video content Tucker Carlson Network

Rob Schneider is apologizing to his daughter Elle King after she publicly accused him of being a bad dad ... he says he's sorry he wasn't the father she needed growing up.

The actor made a plea to Elle during an interview with Tucker Carlson ... addressing their strained relationship and wishing his daughter nothing but the best.

Rob admits he wasn't a good father when Elle was a kid -- she says he sent her to "fat camp" and forgot her birthdays -- and he's asking for her forgiveness.

Play video content Dumb Blonde Podcast

Elle ripped her famous father earlier this week on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, claiming they had a toxic relationship and saying she wants nothing to do with him.

Rob says he feels terrible for his shortcomings as a father, telling Elle he doesn't take anything she said personally. He says he just wants her to be happy, and sends love to his grandchild, Lucky.

Tucker asks Rob if it was hard not to fire back at his daughter after she ripped him in public -- Rob says it was easy because he loves Elle "completely."