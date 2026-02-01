Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller Loses Toupee Mid-Fight

Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller delivered one of the wildest moments boxing fans have seen in a while Saturday night ... and it had nothing to do with a knockout.

Miller earned a split decision win over Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden, but the fight went viral in Round 2 when Ibeh landed a right uppercut that sent Miller's toupee flying off his head.

The crowd was stunned as the hairpiece popped loose and, instead of trying to hide it, Miller owned the moment. Before round 3 even began, Big Baby ripped off the toupee himself and threw it into the stands, where it was grabbed by heavyweight champ Fabio Wardley.

After the fight, Miller explained the bizarre situation, saying he’d only gotten the hairpiece days earlier after a grooming mishap.