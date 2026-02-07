Canadian Skater Madeline Schizas Shares Email Asking Professor For Extension

"The dog ate my homework" excuse is old news ... try "My Olympic obligations got in the way" instead!

Madeline Schizas -- a figure skater for the Canadian Olympic team -- is trying that line out on her college professor at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada ... sharing an email she sent asking for an extension.

Check it out ... Schizas writes she thought a assignment for her sociology class was due Sunday, not Friday -- and, she didn't have time to complete it anyway because she was representing Canada at the Olympics.

As proof, Schizas sends along an article stating she's participating in the games ... pretty convincing proof, we gotta say.

Schizas participated in the women’s single skating short program Friday ... finishing in sixth place -- and helping Canadian women's figure skating into Sunday's team final.

This is Schizas' second Olympics ... previously appearing in three events at the 2022 games in Beijing.

While it might seem like a no-brainer to let Madeline off the hook, she is a self-proclaimed student-athlete -- and, student does come first in that phrase.