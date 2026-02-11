Pageant Winner Kayleigh Bush Rips Miss America After Being Stripped of Crown

Play video content TMZ.com

Beauty pageant winner Kayleigh Bush used to admire Miss America, but now she's ripping the organization for being unable to define what a woman is ... along with disagreements over trans women, which led to her being stripped of her crown.

We got Kayleigh on Capitol Hill and our photog asked her about her beef with Miss America ... and she explained how some controversial language in her Miss America contract led to a falling out.

Kayleigh was crowned Miss North Florida in September 2024, but two months later, she was stripped of her crown ... because she refused to sign a contract with Miss America that she says went against her beliefs ... namely, that women also include biological males who undergo transgender reassignment surgery.

She says the contract would have opened the door for her to compete against transgender women ... which she wasn't on board with ... and when she didn't sign on the dotted line, Miss America stripped her crown.

Kayleigh's got a new crown and sash, though ... proudly showing off her "Miss She Leads America" distinction and touting her celebrity support.