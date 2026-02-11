Lewis Pullman Says It Feels Good to Carve His Own Path in Hollywood

Play video content TMZ.com

Lewis Pullman has been walking the nepo baby tightrope perfectly ... admitting he couldn't achieve everything he did on his own -- but, he has been taking pride in building a name for himself.

We ran into the actor at LAX Tuesday ... and we asked him about him drawing even more buzz than his famous father, Bill Pullman.

Check out the clip to see for yourself ... you can tell it means a lot for him to hear the praise after appearing in several well-received projects -- like "Thunderbolts*," "The Testament of Ann Lee," "Outer Range" and "Lessons in Chemistry" over the last few years.

Lewis says everyone wants to strike their own path in life ... though he also says he knows his dad opened a door for him -- so, he knows he has to stay humble.

We also talked to Lewis about his Super Bowl LX ad for Michelob Ultra ... where Kurt Russell teaches Pullman's commercial character, Greg, how to ski like a pro.

Watch Lewis Pullman get trained by the Superior Instructor, Kurt Russell in our #SuperBowlLX commercial. pic.twitter.com/rCxhKp71kt — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) February 9, 2026 @MichelobULTRA

It's a hilarious ad ... and Pullman's tearing up the slopes by the end -- though don't expect him to be doing any of that IRL.

