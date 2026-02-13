Chris Paul Retires From NBA After 21 Seasons

Chris Paul -- a 12-time NBA All-Star and future Hall of Famer -- is officially retiring, bringing an end to an era!

Paul announced his decision on Friday, just shortly after the Toronto Raptors released him following a three-team trade with the Clippers last week.

"This is it," Paul started. "After over 21 years, I'm stepping away from basketball."

"While this chapter of being an 'NBA player' is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the NBA of my life. I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades. It's crazy even saying that!!!"

Paul, 40, reflected on his NBA career, and the blessing it was -- the good and the bad. He said he always approached the game with the "utmost respect."

"I am so excited to take with me to the next chapter all the incredible things basketball has taught me," Paul said, "and, most importantly, that the people I have been blessed to meet through basketball have taught me."

Before he ever touched the NBA hardwood, Paul was wowing people on the basketball court, going back to West Forsyth High School in North Carolina, before committing to play at Wake Forest.

CP3 was the 4th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and went on to play for the New Orleans Hornets, Clippers, Rockets, Thunder, Suns, Warriors, and Spurs.

In 2025, he reunited with the Clippers, but behind-the-scenes tension quickly boiled over, spoiling the relationship and leading to his abrupt removal from the squad.

Paul walks away as a 12x NBA All-Star, 6x NBA steal leader, 5x NBA assists leader, NBA All-Star Game MVP, and NBA Rookie of the Year -- leaving a legendary legacy.

