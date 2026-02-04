Clippers, Chris Paul Officially Break Up, Ending Doomed Reunion

The Clippers and Chris Paul have officially called it quits ... ’cause they shipped out the future Hall of Famer in a three-team trade that might not even be his final stop.

The Clippers, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets pulled off the deal Wednesday, with CP3 landing in Toronto as part of the roster shakeup. The Nets scored Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 second-round pick and cash, while the Clippers walked away with draft rights to international guard Vanja Marinković.

But here’s where things get messy -- the Raptors reportedly don’t even expect Paul to suit up for them. Instead, Toronto could flip him again before the trade deadline or cut him loose entirely.

The 40-year-old Paul previously said this would be his 21st and final NBA season.

CP3’s latest chapter with the Clippers is finally closed – even though it never really got off the ground. The 12-time All-Star had already been away from the team since early December after tensions built behind the scenes -- including reported issues with coach Ty Lue, among other friction within the organization.

Still, Paul’s résumé is stacked with All-Star nods, All-NBA honors and a reputation as one of the greatest floor generals to ever do it.