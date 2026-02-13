RHCP Drummer Chad Smith Says Rap Belongs in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Play video content TMZ.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith says some rappers absolutely warrant induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ... even if not everyone -- or every rock star -- agrees.

We got Chad at LAX and our photog asked him if rap music belongs in the HOF ... and Chad wasted no time giving his answer.

Gene Simmons feels otherwise ... the KISS rocker slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on a recent episode of the "LegendsNLeaders" podcast, saying ... "Hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera, symphony orchestras ... it's called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Gene also said in the same interview, "It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language."

We asked Chad point blank about Gene's comments ... and he kinda threw some shade Gene's way. Ouch.