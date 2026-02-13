Sturla Holm Lægreid Wins Another Bronze Medal After Admitting To Cheating On Girlfriend

Three days after Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid admitted to cheating on his girlfriend ... he found his way back to an Olympic podium and took home another medal in the 10km sprint biathlon Friday in Milan.

Lægreid -- who previously placed third in the 20km individual biathlon -- won his second bronze medal of the 2026 Winter Olympics after finishing the race with a time of 23:09 ... three seconds behind second place.

When asked how he had handled the fallout, he said he was just trying to put his focus on the event.

"Focus on the skiing and the course. Focus on the shooting in the range and it paid off."

A stark contrast to his post-race thoughts on Tuesday, when he admitted he was "unfaithful" with the love of his life.

"There is someone I wanted to share this with who might not be watching today," Lægreid said.

"Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and was unfaithful, and I told her about it a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life."

A day later, his ex came forward and addressed his public cheating confession, but wished to keep her identity anonymous.

While she congratulated him and his teammates on the win ... she made it clear she's not ready to move on from his actions.

"It's hard to forgive," she wrote to Norwegian news outlet VG. "Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world."

"I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this."