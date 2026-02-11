Olympian's Ex-Girlfriend Responds To On-Air Cheating Confession

It appears Sturla Holm Laegreid's not out of the doghouse (yet?) -- his ex-girlfriend has addressed his public cheating confession during the Winter Olympics ... and she said forgiveness isn't so easy.

SHL's ex, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke with Norwegian news outlet VG about Tuesday's viral moment ... when the biathlete admitted during his medal-winning interview that he stepped out on her months ago.

"I made the biggest mistake of my life and was unfaithful, and I told her about it a week ago," SHL said. "This has been the worst week of my life."

NEW: Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid admits to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics.



Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears as he talked about the "worst week" of his life.



"I had a gold medal in my life, and there are… pic.twitter.com/VDB1pNlRue — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2026 @CollinRugg

Before addressing the confession, she congratulated SHL and his teammate, Johan-Olav Bothn, on winning the bronze ... but despite his public apology, she's not ready to move past his infidelity.

"It's hard to forgive," she wrote to VG, "Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world."

"I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this."

She also said she was grateful to her friends and family who have supported her through this time and to "everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am."