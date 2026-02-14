'Good Mythical Morning' Exec Stevie Wynne Levine Leaving Company After 13 Years

Play video content YouTube / Good Mythical Morning

It's the end of an era for "Good Mythical Morning" -- ​Stevie Wynne Levine, the "Voice of GMM" and longtime Chief Creative Officer, announced her departure from the company Friday.

The news is shocking, considering Stevie has been with the YouTube talk and variety show for over 13 years ... but she explains the reasoning behind her departure in the clip -- and it's clear there's nothing but love between Stevie and comedy duo cohosts Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal.

She says she began seriously reflecting on her life when Rhett experienced health issues that required surgery in 2025. She notes ... "Like most creative people, I’ve always been motivated by the prospect of making things. My goal was never to build and oversee a large company."

Longtime friends Rhett and Link aired their first episode of 'GMM' in January 2012 ... Stevie joined the team a year later, and the rest was history. The lighthearted, unique content became a favorite for young adults ... and the success has allowed the team to build a booming media empire with podcasts, cooking shows, live events, and much more.

They have not announced a replacement for Stevie -- or if there will be one -- but Rhett and Link had nothing but kind words for Stevie, and they all hugged it out on screen after her announcement ... it's all in the clip.