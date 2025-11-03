Viral YouTube Newlyweds Riss & Quan Address Baby Name Backlash

Play video content TMZ.com

Rissa G. and Shaquan Roberts -- better known as Riss & Quan -- are breaking their silence on the backlash over their newborn's unique name ... telling TMZ they're standing by it and happy to see more couples following suit.

We caught up with the viral YouTube duo in NYC this week, and they admit they were blindsided by the reaction to their son's name -- Secure -- but say the chatter's cooled off now that bold baby names are becoming the new norm.

The couple tells us they thought fans would love the name ... it's meant to reflect the strength and "security" in their relationship, but the Internet, of course, had other ideas.

On the bright side, Riss and Quan couldn't stop gushing about newlywed life ... calling their wedding "perfect." Riss flashed her massive rock -- which Quan joked cost him his entire watch collection -- but he says it was worth every penny.

Still riding the post-wedding high, Riss says the day went even better than they imagined, while Quan adds they're still in full honeymoon mode.