Carly Rae Jepsen Expecting First Child With Music Producer Husband

Carly Rae Jepsen is ready to "Cut to the Feeling" ... 'cause the singer just announced she is pregnant with her first child!

The "Call Me Maybe" artist posted some sweet B&W shots with her music producer husband, Cole M.G.N. ... and it's clear she's got a bun in the oven.

Along with the snaps ... CRJ wrote for the caption, "Oh hi baby ♥️"

As for the happy couple ... the two met during a songwriting session in 2021, though they didn't start dating until the following year. Cole popped the question in Italy last year in September.

They tied the knot last month, declaring their vows at the Chelsea Hotel ... and according to Vogue, the two married in front of just 100 guests ... with Carly's aunt and uncle officiating the ceremony at the iconic NYC locale.