Carly Rae Jepsen's Romantic Safari Adventure With Her Fiancé

Carly Rae Jepsen Havin' A 'Good Time' On My Romantic Safari!

Published
Carly Rae Jepsen's Safari Adventure With Her Fiancé!
Love is in the air! Singer Carly Rae Jepsen and her fiancé, music producer Cole M.G.N. are showcasing their love and affection on their latest safari trip!

The dynamic duo showed off their wild sides ... They couldn't keep their hands off each other, as seen in a couple Instagram posts shared by the "Call Me Maybe" singer.

Safety first ... Jepsen strapped into her helmet and explored the grounds on an ATV! She's clearly up for gettin' down n' dirty!

Carly and her man freshened up for a date night -- seen here sippin' some adult beverages!

It was an action-packed vacay for these two lovebirds ... Slide into our gallery to see more of Carly's exotic vacay!

"It's always a good time!"

